Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Home National

Mamata Voices Happiness Over Bengal’s Jal Jeevan Mission Feat

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed happiness that the state has been selected for its excellent performance in the 'quantity' parameter under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 7:11 am

She said the feat bears testimony to the pro-people approach of her government.

“I am pleased to announce that West Bengal has been selected for felicitation for exemplary performance in the 'Quantity' parameter under Jal Jeevan Mission,” Banerjee said in a Twitter post.

Jal Jeevan Mission under Union Jal Shakti Ministry is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024. 

She also thanked the ministry for recognizing the state’s efforts.

“This award is a testament to the perseverance and commitment of the officials who prioritized public service. Upholding our pro-people approach, we will continue serving the state with utmost dedication,” the chief minister said.

(inputs from PTI)

