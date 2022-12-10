Mamata Did Not Get Chance To Speak At G20 Virtual Meeting Chaired By PM: Official

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday did not get a chance to speak at the virtual meeting of governors, chief ministers, and lieutenant governors chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discussion on various aspects of India's G20 presidency, a senior official here said.

Banerjee, who had readied documents detailing Bengal's preparations for the G20 summit, "could not utter a single word" at the virtual meeting, the official, who also attended it, stated.

"The CM was not given a chance to speak at the meeting. She had with her a set of documents on the state government's preparation for the G20 programmes, which are to be held in West Bengal," the official told PTI.

Modi, during the meeting, emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and Union Territories in organising G-20 events, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The PM had on December 6 held an all-party meeting on G-20 in New Delhi.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, attended Tuesday's meeting.