‘Agencies compromised’: Mamata Banerjee demands Supreme Court probe into Ajit Pawar's Death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, alleging that “all other agencies” have been “completely compromised”.
Stressing that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms, Banerjee said only a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court would be credible.
“We trust only the Supreme Court. All other agencies have been completely compromised,” she told reporters here before leaving for Singur in Hooghly district.
Pawar (66), the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning.
The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the Baramati airport. There were five people onboard, including crew members, according to the aviation regulator DGCA.
Banerjee also hinted that Ajit Pawar was planning to return to the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by his uncle Sharad Pawar NCP (SP), noting that reports circulating in recent days had pointed to such a move.
“I was truly shocked to see the news (of Ajit Pawar’s death) this morning. It shows that there is no safety or security in this country, even for political leaders,” the CM said.
“Even those who are a part of the ruling establishment today do not seem to be safe,” she added.