National

Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi Over 'Sudden' Aadhaar Deactivation

Banerjee emphasized that this deactivation was in violation of regulations and natural justice.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 19, 2024

Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi
info-icon

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the 'sudden deactivation' of Aadhaar cards in her state, especially for individuals from the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

She emphasized that this deactivation was in violation of regulations and natural justice.

In her letter to PM Modi, Banerjee wrote, "I wish to bring to your kind notice a sudden development of the serious nature of indiscriminate deactivation of Aadhaar Cards of the people, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC communities in West Bengal."

"I would like to know the causes for such sudden deactivation of Aadhaar cards without assigning reasons. Is it to deprive beneficiaries of benefits or to create a panic situation among people before LS polls?" she reportedly added.

The chief minister stated that the main office of the Unique Identification Authority of India in New Delhi was directly sending deactivation letters to individuals and their families without conducting any on-site investigation or consulting with the state.

“The present development has created chaos and hue and cry among the residents of the state, as a large number of people are approaching the district administration for redressal of their grievances,” she said in the letter.

Advertisement

Banerjee criticized the BJP government and claimed that Aadhaar cards were being deactivated as a step towards implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) earlier on Monday.

“I hope the ‘Matua’ and SC/ST communities understand the BJP’s game plan. I want to clearly state that I will not allow the NRC and detention camps in Bengal,” the CM told reporters at the state secretariat, as per PTI.

Advertisement

She stated that her administration would send a group to the Election Commission regarding the matter. Banerjee also mentioned the implementation of a distinct identification card to guarantee that individuals access the advantages of social welfare programs in the state.

"Do not worry if the Aadhaar card isn’t there... if needed, we will issue a separate card so that nobody is deprived of any of our welfare schemes,” she said.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement