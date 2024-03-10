West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Kolkata Rally on Sunday declared that her party Trinamool Congress will be contesting alone from Bengal along with Assam and Meghalaya for the Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee also said that her party is in talks with Akhilesh Yadav for contesting in one LS seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The TMC boss iterated that her party, which is a partner of the opposition bloc INDIA, will contest the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal alone.

“We will contest the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal alone and will fight against the Congress, BJP and the CPI(M). We will also contest elections in Assam and Meghalaya. We are in talks with Akhilesh Yadav (of SP) for contesting one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh,” she said while addressing the 'Jana Garjan Sabha'.