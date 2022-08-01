Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli On Winning Gold At The Commonwealth Games

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated weightlifter Achinta Sheuli on winning gold in the men's weightlifting category.

CWG 2022: Achinta Sheuli Wins Weightlifting Gold Photo: Isaac Parkin/PA via AP

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 11:28 am

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated weightlifter Achinta Sheuli on his success at the Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Debutant Sheuli heaved 313 kg (143 kg+170 kg) to grab the third gold for the country on Sunday. Banerjee said that the feat of the weightlifter from Bengal’s Howrah district will inspire countless countrymen.

“Truly a proud moment for all of us as the young #AchintaSheuli from West Bengal wins the third gold medal at CWG, 2022. Heartfelt congratulations to him,” Banerjee tweeted. “Your success will serve as an inspiration to countless others in the country. All the best for your future endeavors!” she added.

The 20-year-old former tailor from Howrah took lead in the snatch category itself, lifting 143kg.

