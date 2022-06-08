Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
MAKAUT University Gets NBA Approval For 3 Engineering Courses

According to NBA, accreditation is a process of quality assurance and improvement, whereby a programme in an approved Institution is critically appraised to verify that the Institution or the programme continues to meet or exceed the norms and standards prescribed by the regulator from time to time. 

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 9:16 pm

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has received the approval of the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for three courses, a varsity official said Wednesday.

The courses are Under-Graduate B.Tech. programmes in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Information Technology (IT), both accredited for three years, MAKAUT Registrar Prof Partha Pratim Lahiri told PTI.

Bengal’s Own MOOCS Platform Under Sole Supervision Of MAKAUT, WB

According to NBA, both the courses are accredited for the academic years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25. The Post-Graduate Engineering programme in Biotechnology has been accredited for six years. 

According to NBA, the course is accredited up to June 30, 2028. "We got the communication on June 6," Lahiri said.The accreditation was conferred based on academic excellence, remarkable placement record, and advanced research facilities, the official said. 

According to NBA, accreditation is a process of quality assurance and improvement, whereby a programme in an approved Institution is critically appraised to verify that the Institution or the programme continues to meet or exceed the norms and standards prescribed by the regulator from time to time. 

The university started functioning in 2001 as the West Bengal University of Technology. It was renamed Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology and has been functioning from its sprawling 40 acre campus at Haringhata.  

The university conducts in-house courses, particularly in different cutting-edge areas of Engineering, Technology, Management, and Applied and Social Sciences.

(With PTI inputs)

