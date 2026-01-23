Major Anti-Naxal Breakthrough in Jharkhand: ‘Anal Da’ Killed in Saranda Encounter

A highly wanted Maoist commander, known as ‘Anal Da’, killed in an encounter in the Saranda forests.
The operation, which began on Thursday (January 22) in the Saranda region of Chaibasa, continued intermittently into Friday (January 23). In exchanges of fire over the two days, security forces killed two more Naxalites on Friday, taking the total number of insurgents neutralised to 17. Officials described the encounter as the biggest firefight in Jharkhand so far.
During Operation Meghaburu on Thursday, security forces killed 15 Naxalites near Kumdi village, including five reward-carrying insurgents. Among those killed was Anal Da, also known as Patiram Majhi, who carried a bounty of Rs 2.35 crore and was allegedly involved in nearly 150 Naxalite incidents.
Security agencies say Anal Da’s death marks a decisive moment in Jharkhand’s anti-Naxal strategy. He was not merely a field commander but a key figure in Maoist coordination, planning, and networking across the region.
According to officials, Operation Meghaburu is part of a sustained offensive focused on the Saranda forest belt, long considered a stronghold of Naxalite activity. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale operation that culminated in the killing of Anal Da
Speaking to Outlook India, West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu said, “The operation is still ongoing. Our teams are still inside the forest.”
Renu said the operational space available to Naxalites in Saranda has shrunk to a few pockets and that they are now effectively surrounded from all sides. “They are under intense pressure and must either surrender unconditionally or face the consequences,” he said.
He confirmed that while 15 Naxalites were killed on Thursday, one more was killed during Friday’s exchange of fire, and the body of another Naxalite killed earlier has also been recovered, taking the total toll to 17.
Police data shows that only 10 Naxalites surrendered in West Singhbhum last year. Between 2001 and September 2025, a total of 10,769 Naxalites were arrested across the district, 324 surrendered, and 235 were killed. During this period, security forces recovered 710 police weapons and 761 civilian firearms. Officials say these figures point to a weakening of the Naxalite network and a gradual shift towards surrender and rehabilitation.
Anal Da was among the most prominent faces of Naxalite violence in Jharkhand. Reports suggest he had been active since the early 2000s and steadily rose through the ranks. Cases registered against him include attacks on police personnel, murder, attempted murder, robbery, use of explosives, extortion, criminal intimidation, and obstruction of government work.
Following the encounter, security arrangements in the region have been further tightened. Drone and helicopter surveillance, area domination exercises, and monitoring of suspicious movement have been intensified. Officials say the campaign will also target the Maoists’ support base, funding channels, and intelligence networks.
Saranda has long been regarded as a safe haven for Naxalites due to its dense forests, rugged terrain, and proximity to state borders. The region has historically hosted camps, training sites, and movement corridors. At present, West Singhbhum is the only district in Jharkhand still classified as severely Naxal-affected.
Jharkhand recorded 196 incidents of Naxal violence in 2016, which fell to 186 in 2017 and 118 in 2018. The figure rose to 134 in 2019 and 126 in 2020, before declining again to 106 in 2021 and a record low of 90 in 2022. Incidents increased to 129 in 2023, fell to 112 in 2024, and stood at 68 up to September 2025.