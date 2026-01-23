Major Anti-Naxal Breakthrough in Jharkhand: ‘Anal Da’ Killed in Saranda Encounter

According to officials, Operation Meghaburu is part of a sustained offensive focused on the Saranda forest belt, long considered a stronghold of Naxalite activity.

Md Asghar Khan
Md Asghar Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
naxal
Photo: | File Pic
info_icon

  • A highly wanted Maoist commander, known as ‘Anal Da’, killed in an encounter in the Saranda forests.

  • During Operation Meghaburu on Thursday, security forces killed 15 Naxalites near Kumdi village, including five reward-carrying insurgents.

  • Anal Da, also known as Patiram Majhi, who carried a bounty of Rs 2.35 crore and was allegedly involved in nearly 150 Naxalite incidents.

Security forces in Jharkhand have scored a major breakthrough in their ongoing anti-Naxal operations with the killing of a senior and highly wanted Maoist commander, known as ‘Anal Da’, in an encounter in the Saranda forests.

The operation, which began on Thursday (January 22) in the Saranda region of Chaibasa, continued intermittently into Friday (January 23). In exchanges of fire over the two days, security forces killed two more Naxalites on Friday, taking the total number of insurgents neutralised to 17. Officials described the encounter as the biggest firefight in Jharkhand so far.

During Operation Meghaburu on Thursday, security forces killed 15 Naxalites near Kumdi village, including five reward-carrying insurgents. Among those killed was Anal Da, also known as Patiram Majhi, who carried a bounty of Rs 2.35 crore and was allegedly involved in nearly 150 Naxalite incidents. 

Security agencies say Anal Da’s death marks a decisive moment in Jharkhand’s anti-Naxal strategy. He was not merely a field commander but a key figure in Maoist coordination, planning, and networking across the region.

According to officials, Operation Meghaburu is part of a sustained offensive focused on the Saranda forest belt, long considered a stronghold of Naxalite activity. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale operation that culminated in the killing of Anal Da

Related Content
Related Content

Speaking to Outlook India, West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu said, “The operation is still ongoing. Our teams are still inside the forest.”

Renu said the operational space available to Naxalites in Saranda has shrunk to a few pockets and that they are now effectively surrounded from all sides. “They are under intense pressure and must either surrender unconditionally or face the consequences,” he said.

He confirmed that while 15 Naxalites were killed on Thursday, one more was killed during Friday’s exchange of fire, and the body of another Naxalite killed earlier has also been recovered, taking the total toll to 17.

Police data shows that only 10 Naxalites surrendered in West Singhbhum last year. Between 2001 and September 2025, a total of 10,769 Naxalites were arrested across the district, 324 surrendered, and 235 were killed. During this period, security forces recovered 710 police weapons and 761 civilian firearms. Officials say these figures point to a weakening of the Naxalite network and a gradual shift towards surrender and rehabilitation.

Anal Da was among the most prominent faces of Naxalite violence in Jharkhand. Reports suggest he had been active since the early 2000s and steadily rose through the ranks. Cases registered against him include attacks on police personnel, murder, attempted murder, robbery, use of explosives, extortion, criminal intimidation, and obstruction of government work.

Following the encounter, security arrangements in the region have been further tightened. Drone and helicopter surveillance, area domination exercises, and monitoring of suspicious movement have been intensified. Officials say the campaign will also target the Maoists’ support base, funding channels, and intelligence networks.

Saranda has long been regarded as a safe haven for Naxalites due to its dense forests, rugged terrain, and proximity to state borders. The region has historically hosted camps, training sites, and movement corridors. At present, West Singhbhum is the only district in Jharkhand still classified as severely Naxal-affected.

Jharkhand recorded 196 incidents of Naxal violence in 2016, which fell to 186 in 2017 and 118 in 2018. The figure rose to 134 in 2019 and 126 in 2020, before declining again to 106 in 2021 and a record low of 90 in 2022. Incidents increased to 129 in 2023, fell to 112 in 2024, and stood at 68 up to September 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: SKY Marching Towards 100 After Another Lucky Escape

  2. Bangladesh Vs USA Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Emon, Tamim Drive Tigers to Victory

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

  5. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Maddison Inglis Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  2. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka And Coco Gauff Grind Out Victories In Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet, Australian Open: Spanish Star Equals Bjorn Borg With Routine Victory

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie, Australian Open: German Star Wins 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 To Reach Last 16

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet, Australian Open: Spaniard Eases Into Fourth Round With 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 Win

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  3. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  4. Day In Pics: January 22, 2026

  5. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  2. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  3. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  4. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

  5. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way