Mahindra & Mahindra Total Sales Up 35% In March

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 3:08 pm

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said its total sales increased by 35 per cent to 54,643 units in March as compared with the year-ago period.

The Mumbai-based auto major had dispatched 40,403 units in March 2021.

The company sold 27,603 passenger vehicles last month in the domestic market as compared with 16,700 units in March 2021.

It sold 23,880 commercial vehicles in the domestic market last month as against 21,577 units in the year-ago period.

"We continued our growth trajectory in March 2022 with overall sales of 54,643 vehicles, a growth of 35 per cent. Demand continues to be strong, even as we remain watchful of the global supply chain and take appropriate action, as required," M&M CEO (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

The company's exports last month stood at 3,160 units, up by 49 per cent from 2,126 units in March 2021.

