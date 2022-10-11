Maharashtra: Two Arrested For Raising Beheading Slogans In Eid-E-Milad Procession

Two people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Amravati district for allegedly raising beheading slogans during an Eid-e-Milad procession.

The police on Tuesday further said that seven others are also wanted in the case.

A video of the procession held at Paratwada village in Amravati on Sunday surfaced on social media, following which a case was registered the next day, an official said.

Two of the accused, aged 25 and 35, were arrested on Monday, while seven others, who were allegedly raising inflammatory slogan "sar tan se juda" during the procession, are wanted in the case, he said.

"Sar tan se juda" refers to beheading. It has been raised after alleged incidents of blasphemy. In Rajasthan's Udaipur, the two men believed to be killers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal had raised this slogan in a video after the killing.

After killing Lal for allegedly disrespecting Prophet Muhammed, the two suspected killers released a video in which they were seen saying, "Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda". It roughly means "only one punishment for disrespecting Prophet, beheading".

Notably, another killing similar to Lal's was reported in Amravati, where a chemist was killed for allegedly supporting now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who is accused of disrespecting Prophet Muhammed.

A case under section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Bombay Police Act has been registered by the Amravati rural police in the case of alleged inflammatory slogans, the official added.

