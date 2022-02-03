Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Maharashtra: Three Held For Stealing Silencers From Cars In Thane, Palghar

The police have seized parts of silencers and accessories used to remove these parts from cars, he said.

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 3:37 pm

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts of car silencers in the Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.
       

Based on a tip-off, the MBVV police nabbed Imran Irshad Khan (35), Sharukh Naseem Khan (24) and, Javed Bashir Khan (28) from Ghatkopar area of neighbouring Mumbai, assistant police inspector Datta Sarak of the Central Crime Unit (CCU), of the MBVV police, said.
       

The police have seized parts of silencers and accessories used to remove these parts from cars, he said. An offence under section 379 (theft), of the IPC, had been registered against the accused, he said.
       

With these arrests, the police have managed to solve 18 cases of thefts of silencers, the official said. The trio had stolen silencers from cars in Achole, Nalla Sopara, Tulinj, Virar, Kharghar, Koparkhairne, Kamothe, Rabale among other places, he added.

With PTI inputs.

