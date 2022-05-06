Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Thane District Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases

As the virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged.

Maharashtra: Thane District Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases
Fresh Covid cases in Thane PTI (File Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 8:43 pm

With the addition of 23 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,09,132, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday.

As the virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,893, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

Related stories

WHO Claims 47 Lakh Covid Deaths In India, Is It True? What Government Says

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Fatalities Updated Data Rise In Covid-19 Cases Guidelines To Follow Pandemic Vaccination Drives Indian Council Of Medical Research Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Raises Savings Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.35%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Raises Savings Rate On Fixed Deposits By Up To 0.35%

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week