Maharashtra: Thane District Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases

With the addition of 23 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,09,132, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday.

As the virus did not claim anybody's life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,893, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

(With PTI inputs)