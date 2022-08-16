Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Teenage Girl Raped In Aurangabad; 5 Men Arrested, Minor Boy Detained

On Saturday, the girl's parents approached local police who arrested the five men, in the age group of 19 to 33 years, and detained the juvenile the same day, he said.

Maharashtra: Teenage Girl Raped In Aurangabad; 5 Men Arrested, Minor Boy Detained
Maharashtra: Teenage Girl Raped In Aurangabad; 5 Men Arrested, Minor Boy Detained

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 12:31 pm

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by five men and a minor boy in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused allegedly raped the girl, a resident of Kannad taluka, at a farm in a village on Friday following which the crime came to light, a senior official said.

On Saturday, the girl's parents approached local police who arrested the five men, in the age group of 19 to 33 years, and detained the juvenile the same day, he said.

Related stories

Benjamin Mendy Labeled As 'Predator' As Manchester City Player's Rape Trial Begins

Rahul Gandhi Targets Yogi Adityanath Over Hathras Rape Case, Says Family Continues To Face Torture

19 Years In Jail Despite Being Juvenile: Supreme Court Orders Release Of Man In Rape, Murder Case

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

After arrest, the five men were produced before a court which sent them in police custody till August 17. The minor accused was sent to a juvenile home, the official said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra Government Pakistan Team Minor Rape Case Arrest Detained Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview