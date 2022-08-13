Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 2,040 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 2,048 Recoveries

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 7:24 pm

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,040 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the state to 80,70,258 and the toll to 1,48,168, an official said.

Maharashtra had reported 1,975 cases and five deaths on Friday, he added.

Mumbai Circle led with 1,222 new cases, followed by Pune Circle (312), Nagpur Circle (184), Nashik Circle (138), Kolhapur Circle (72), Latur Circle (61), Akola Circle (32)and Aurangabad Circle (18), he said.

The lone fatality occurred in Navi Mumbai, which is part of the Mumbai Circle, the official said. The recovery count increased by 2,048 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,10,243, leaving the state with 11,847 active cases, he said.

Mumbai accounted for 4,624 active cases, followed by 2,118 on Pune and 1,401 in Thane, as per state health department data. So far, 8,36,13,679 samples have been examined for coronavirus in Maharashtra, including 34,186 in the last 24 hours, the data revealed.

The recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent and the positivity rate stood at 5.96 per cent, as per data. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8070258; fresh cases 2040; death toll 148168; recoveries 79,10,243; active cases 11847; total tests 8,36,13,679. 

(With PTI Inputs)

