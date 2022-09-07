Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: RPF Initiates Action Against Man For Driving His Autorickshaw On Railway Platform

Ambivali station is located on the main line of the Central Railway between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kasara. The RPF said on Twitter that action is being taken against the autorickshaw driver.

Railway Protection Force has initiated a legal action against a man for driving his autorickshaw on the platform
Railway Protection Force has initiated a legal action against a man for driving his autorickshaw on the platform PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:48 pm

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated a legal action against a man for driving his autorickshaw on the platform of Ambivali railway station located in neighbouring Thane district.

A video of the autorickshaw taking a U-turn on the Ambivali station's platform has gone viral on social media. In the video, shot by someone from a foot over bridge, the autorickshaw is seen going out after taking a turn on the platform. However, it is not clear when exactly the incident took place.

Ambivali station is located on the main line of the Central Railway between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kasara. The RPF said on Twitter that action is being taken against the autorickshaw driver.

"It is to submit that legal action has been initiated against the culprit of auto rickshaw and its driver for his negligent act by RPF Titwala vide CR no.978/2022 u/s 153, 146 of Railway Act," the RPF said in reply on the Twitter handle.

A spokesman of Railway Passengers Association, an NGO, said that 'dadagiri' (bullying behaviour) of autorickshaw drivers is on a rise, which needs to be curbed. Recently, a video of an autorickshaw crossing a foot over bridge at Virar in Palghar district had gone viral on social media. It had prompted the police to take measures to stop recurrence of such incidents.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra RPF Initiates Action Driving Autorickshaw Ambivali Station Railway Platform Central Railway Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022, Inter-Zonal Semifinal: Watch ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur City FC Live

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start

PAK Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live Scores: Pakistan Interrupt Afghanistan (53/2) Rapid Start