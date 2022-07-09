Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In Two Villages In Hingoli, Residents Being Shifted

Due to the downpour, Asana river in the district flooded on Friday night. The low-lying areas in Kurunda and Kinhola villages in Vasmat tehsil were badly affected.

undefined
Maharashtra: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In Two Villages In Hingoli, Residents Being Shifted Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 12:46 pm

Residents of two villages in Hingoli district of Maharashtra are being shifted to safety after heavy rainfall in the region caused flooding in Asana river, officials said on Saturday. So far, at least 200 people have been evacuated, a top district official said.

Parts of Hingoli district, located in Marathwada region of the state and around 200 kms from here, have been getting heavy showers over the past couple of days."Due to the downpour, Asana river in the district flooded on Friday night. The low-lying areas in Kurunda and Kinhola villages in Vasmat tehsil were badly affected," he told. 

Related stories

Delhi's Minimum Temperature Over 30 Degree Celsius, Rain Expected

Monsoon Metronome: The Inner Beat Of The Rain Soaked Heart

Monsoon Memory: Boba, Rain And Rumi

Although the water level is slowly decreasing now, the administration has been shifting the residents of these villages to a Zilla Parishad school nearby, district collector Jitendra Papalkar said. No loss of human life has been reported so far and the situation is being monitored, he said.

In the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Friday, Hingoli district recorded 230.70 mm rainfall, which is 26.84 per cent of its annual average rainfall, the district authorities said in a statement. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Heavy Rains Asana River Kurunda And Kinhola Villages Vasmat Tehsil Marathwada Region Heavy Rainfall Flooding.
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies