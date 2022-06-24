Maharashtra Government Releases Rs 5 crore For Music School In Thane

The Maharashtra government has released a sum of Rs 5 crore for establishing a music school in the name of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, an official here said on Friday.



Ovla-Majiwada MLA Pratap Sarnaik in a release said that the state government released a sum of Rs 5 crore for the proposed music school in Thane city.

As per a government resolution issued in this regard, the Thane Municipal Corporation will bear 25 percent of the cost, and the state government pitch in with 75 percent for the project.



While releasing the funds, the state government has laid down several conditions and has stated that the district collector will oversee the entire project, the official added.