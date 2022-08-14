Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Government Officials To Say 'Vande Mataram' While Attending Phone Calls in offices

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said all officials of the state government will have to say “Vande Mataram” instead of hello while receiving phone calls in offices.

Meerut Mayor Makes Singing Vande Mataram Compulsory For Counsellors To Attend Civic Body Meetings
Meerut Mayor Makes Singing Vande Mataram Compulsory For Counsellors To Attend Civic Body Meetings Representative image/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 9:09 pm

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said all officials of the state government will have to say “Vande Mataram” instead of hello while receiving phone calls in offices.

“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hello," he said.

He said a formal government order will be out by August 18. 

"I want all government officials in the state to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) till January 26 next year,” he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

PIL On Same Status For 'Vande Mataram' As National Anthem: HC Seeks Centre, Delhi Govt's Response

Tiger Shroff Planning To Sing For His Upcoming Projects After ‘Vande Mataram’s Success

BYJM Members Burn Effigy Of SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq After He Refuses To Chant 'Vande Mataram'

Tags

National Maharashtra Vande Mataram Receiving Phone Calls In Offices Officials Of The State Government Newly-appointed Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar Formal Government Order
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies