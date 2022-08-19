Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis Urges Citizens To Celebrate Festivals In Grand Manner

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged citizens to celebrate all upcoming festivals in a grand manner in the state.

Devendra Fadnavis in New Delhi
Devendra Fadnavis in New Delhi PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 7:22 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged citizens to celebrate all upcoming festivals in a grand manner in the state.

Fadnavis was addressing a large gathering at a Dahi Handi program organized in Thane city in the presence of Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar and the BJP's city unit president MLC Niranjan Davkhare. 

"People have waited two long years for this day. Now that the floor is open for ‘Govinda's’, there will be no turning back," Fadnavis said, appealing to people to celebrate all the upcoming festivals in a grand manner.  

Dahi Handi programs had not been organized in the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in the last two years. 

With the state government announcing several sops, the festivals should be celebrated in a grand manner, and benefits of development should reach every citizen, the deputy chief minister said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

If Required, Portfolios Can Be Exchanged With Eknath Shinde Camp Ahead Of Next Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Allocates Portfolios; BJP Bags Key Ministries, Devendra Fadnavis Gets Home & Finance

Devendra Fadnavis Gets Finance, Home Ministry; Shinde Keeps Urban Development To Himself

Tags

National Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar Devendra Fadnavis Dahi Handi Program BJP's City Unit President MLC Niranjan Davkhare
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AIFF President's Election: Bhutia Throws In Hat

AIFF President's Election: Bhutia Throws In Hat

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)