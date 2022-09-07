Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Chief Minister Visits Ganesh Mandals Pune, Says Govt Eased Curbs On Festivals To Remove 'Negativity'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited several prominent Ganesh mandals in Pune and sought blessings of the deity. 

Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Pune
Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Pune Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:28 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited several prominent Ganesh mandals in Pune and sought blessings of the deity. 

Shinde visited five 'manache' (pre-eminent) Ganpati mandals in the city - Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesari Wada. He also visited some prominent mandals, including Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati. 

Speaking to reporters on occasion, Shinde said he could see happiness among the members of Ganesh mandals as they could celebrate the festival with great fanfare this year.

"We had eased all the restrictions at the time of Dahi Handi (celebrated last month). For the last two years, Covid-19 has left the people of the state troubled. Negativity had spread in the society, and the state government decided to do away with that negativity by allowing people to celebrate the festivals with great zeal and zest by taking due care," he said.

Shinde also met ailing BJP MLA Mukta Tilak, who represents the Kasba Assembly constituency, to enquire about her health. 

The 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god that began on August 31 will conclude on September 9.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration’s Begin Across India

Ganesh Chaturthi: 6 Investing Lessons From Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi: Ring In The Festive Cheer With Artisanal Modaks

Tags

National Ganpati Festival Elephant-headed God Dahi Handi Kasba Assembly Constituency BJP MLA Mukta Tilak Maharashtra Chief Minister Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati 10-day Festival
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic