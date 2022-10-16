Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Maharashtra: Awareness Drive Launched To Make Manjara River Pollution Free

According to the authorities, awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives will be conducted in villages located along Manjara river to make it pollution free.

Awareness and cleanliness drive launched to make Manjara river pollution free Photo: PTI

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 5:19 pm

The authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have launched an awareness and cleanliness drive to make Manjara river pollution free, an official said on Sunday. The initiative "Chala Januya Nadila" was launched on Saturday at Gokadi in Patoda tehsil of Beed district, which is the origin of 724-km long river, he said.

At least 72 rivers in Maharashtra will be covered under the initiative, it was stated. Additional district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, Padmabhushan Dr Ashok Kukade, chief coordinator of Manjara Jal Sanvad Yatra Aniket Lohia among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

According to the authorities, awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives will be conducted in villages located along Manjara river to make it pollution free.

(With PTI inputs)

