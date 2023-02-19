Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Maha: Shah Meets Ailing Pune MP Girish Bapat

Home National

Maha: Shah Meets Ailing Pune MP Girish Bapat

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Pune, met Bapat after attending the book launch of the Marathi version of Modi@20, by party colleague Madhav Bhandari.

Amit Shah in West Garo Hills
Amit Shah met Pune MP Girish Bapat Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 10:35 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, met ailing Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat at the Mahatma Phule Museum on Saturday night. 

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Pune, met Bapat after attending the book launch of the Marathi version of Modi@20, by party colleague Madhav Bhandari.

Bapat, the ailing MP from Pune, addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Thursday ahead of the February 26 Kasba Assembly byelection here and expressed confidence of a comfortable win. Earlier, Shah met the daughters of police officers and soldiers who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related stories

Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka On Feb 23

Amit Shah: Violence Due To Terrorism, Insurgency And Left-Wing Extremism Down By 80 Per Cent Under Modi Govt

Amit Shah Visits Deekshabhoomi, Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir In Nagpur

Shah will inaugurate Shivsrushti, the dream project of late 'Shivsahir' Babasaheb Purandare in Pune before heading to Kolhapur to attend some programmes.

Tags

National Maharashtra Amit Shah Pune MP Girish Bapat Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families