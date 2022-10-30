Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maha: Bank Employee Robbed Of Rs 11.75 Lakh In Thane District

In Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday that a bank employee was robbed of Rs 11.75 lakh cash while on his way to deposit the money at the bank's Kalyan city branch.

Maha: Bank Employee Robbed Of Rs 11.75 Lakh In Thane District
Maha: Bank Employee Robbed Of Rs 11.75 Lakh In Thane District Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 7:38 pm

A bank employee was allegedly robbed of Rs 11.75 lakh cash while he was on his way to deposit the money at the bank's branch in Kalyan city in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the employee was travelling with the cash from Vasai to Kalyan along with the bank’s security guard on a motorcycle, assistant police inspector Sharad Pawar of Bhiwandi police station said.

Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler waylaid the duo at Kalyan Naka and snatched the bag containing Rs 11.75 lakh cash, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused and a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard. 

Tags

National Maharashtra Thane Kalyan Bank Employee Toll Naka Indian Penal Code (IPC) Vasai Sharad Pawar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls