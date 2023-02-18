Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Maha: AIMIM To Hold Two-Day Meet In Mumbra In Thane: Owaisi To Attend

Home National

Maha: AIMIM To Hold Two-Day Meet In Mumbra In Thane: Owaisi To Attend

On Saturday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party's Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel said will organise a two-day conference in Mumbra in Thane district on February 25-26.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Maha: AIMIM To Hold Two-Day Meet In Mumbra In Thane: Owaisi To Attend Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 8:06 pm

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will organise a two-day conference in Mumbra in Thane district on February 25-26, the party's Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel said on Saturday.
        
District and city unit chiefs and other functionaries will deliberate on various issues under the leadership of Telangana MP and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi and pass some resolutions on the current situation in the country, he told PTI.
        
"We felt we must hold national level meets of this kind and zeroed in on Mumbra as an ideal location as we have a lot of supporters in the township. We had also thought of organising it in Delhi and Aurangabad," he said.
        
Jaleel said his party plans to contest all civic, state, and general polls in Maharashtra from hereon.
        
Civic polls are due in early 2022 in several cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, and Aurangabad.

Tags

National AIMIM Lok Sabha Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel Conference Mumbra Thane District Delhi Asaduddin Owaisi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts