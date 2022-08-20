Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 106 Covid-19 Cases, No Death

The case positivity rate or confirmed cases per 100 tests stood at 1.7 per cent, he said. The number of recoveries increased by 89 to reach 10,41,328, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 701 active cases.

Coronavirus (Representative image)
Coronavirus (Representative image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 9:40 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday logged 106 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,52,794, while the overall death toll remained unchanged at 10,765, a health department official said.

The case positivity rate or confirmed cases per 100 tests stood at 1.7 per cent, he said. The number of recoveries increased by 89 to reach 10,41,328, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 701 active cases, the official added.

Related stories

J-K Records 344 New Covid-19 Cases

Tally Of Active Covid-19 Infections At 6,087 in Tamil Nadu

Covid-19: Karnataka Reports 1,713 New Cases, Four Deaths

With 6,124 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 2,98,39,332, he said.

A government release said 12,81,29,683 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 52,374 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,794, new cases 106, death toll 10,765, recoveries 10,41,328, active cases 701; total tests 2,98,39,332. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus State Health Department Active Covid-19 Cases India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Death Toll
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone: Grateful That Bollywood Accepted Me With Open Arms

Sunny Leone: Grateful That Bollywood Accepted Me With Open Arms

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments