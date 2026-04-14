Madhya Pradesh Horror: Woman Forced To Shave Head and Carry Husband on Shoulders

A shocking incident of gender-based violence and humiliating public punishment has emerged from Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, where a 28-year-old woman was allegedly forced to shave her head and carry her husband on her shoulders while being paraded around the village

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A 28-year-old woman in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, was forced to shave her head and carry her husband on her shoulders while being paraded in the village as public punishment.

  • Accusation that she had left or eloped with another man.

  • Video went viral on Tuesday four men (Surya Damor, Dilip Bhuria, Babu Bhuria, Shailesh Bhuria) arrested; woman provided protection; search for others ongoing.

a 28-year-old woman was subjected to brutal humiliation by her family members and villagers after being accused of leaving with another man.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday in a village in Jhabua district. The woman was forced to shave her head and then made to roam around the village while carrying her husband on her shoulders. A video of the ordeal, showing the woman being mocked and abused by onlookers, went viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting swift police action.

The punishment was reportedly announced by family members and villagers after they learned of the woman's alleged actions. She was paraded in this manner for public shaming.

Jhabua Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pratipal Singh Mahobia said that police located the woman after the video surfaced, provided her with protection, and registered a case against 10 people, including her husband. The accused have been booked for outraging the woman's modesty, using obscene comments, and criminal intimidation.

Four men — Surya Damor, Dilip Bhuria, Babu Bhuria, and Shailesh Bhuria — were arrested on Tuesday. A search is underway for the remaining accused.

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"Police located the woman after the video went viral and provided her with protection. The woman had allegedly been accused of leaving with another man. The family members and the villagers came to know about it and announced this punishment to her... They also shaved her head," the ASP stated.

This incident has once again drawn attention to prevalent harmful customs in parts of tribal-dominated Jhabua, where women accused of marital transgressions are sometimes subjected to such degrading "punishments" despite legal prohibitions.

Authorities have assured strict action and are investigating the matter further.

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