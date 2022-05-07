Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Two-Storey Building In Indore, 7 Dead

At least seven people died and 11 sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a two-storey residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the early hours of Saturday morning.



A short circuit in the electric metre ignited the fire which engulfed the vehicles in the parking of the residential complex before taking an awful turn in Indore's Vijay Nagar locality, Vijay Nagar police station inspector Tehzeeb Qazi told PTI.



Speaking to news agency ANI, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra said, "The fire might have started through a short circuit. It took us 3 hours to bring the fire under control."



The wounded have been rushed to the hospital, while officials added that most deaths were due to asphyxiation.



The fire has been brought under control and a detailed investigation was on, Qazi said





Madhya Pradesh | Five people charred to death after a fire broke out in a two-storey building in Indore.



The Fire official says, "The fire might have started through a short circuit. It took us 3 hours to bring the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/FNDeDWgm1x — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 7, 2022





#UPDATE | Seven people died in the fire that broke out in a two-storey building in Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra to ANI



Latest visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/E6wXhytkl3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 7, 2022

(This is a developing story, more updates awaited. With inputs from PTI)