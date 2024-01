"Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments are going to take some decision regarding long pending river water distribution of Parvati, Chambal and Kali Sindh," Yadav told reporters at Jaipur Airport.

He further said, "The decision will not only be for the betterment of both the states, but will also change the lives of lakhs of farmers. It will open the doors for development opportunities in tourism, industries and other sectors."