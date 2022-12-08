Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Lucknow Court Frames Charges Against Journalist Siddique Kappan In PMLA Case

Home National

Lucknow Court Frames Charges Against Journalist Siddique Kappan In PMLA Case

In a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, the Lucknow court framed charges against jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and six others.

Journalist Siddique Kappan
Journalist Siddique Kappan PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 10:39 pm

A court in Lucknow has framed charges against jailed Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan and six other people in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

Special Judge of Enforcement Directorate (ED) matters Sanjay Shankar Pandey asked the federal agency to produce its witnesses before the court on December 17.

Besides Kappen, the other accused in the case are KA Rauf Sherif, Atikur Rahman, Masud Ahmad, Mohammad Alam, Abdul Razzak, and Ashraf Khadir.

The ED had booked Kappan in the PMLA case for allegedly obtaining money from a foreign country illegally and utilising it in acts against the interest of the nation.

Kappan was arrested along with three others on October 6, 2020, while they were on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gang rape and killing of a 19-year-old woman. He has been in jail since then.

Police had initially booked the journalist for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Subsequently, the ED also lodged a case against him under the anti-money laundering law.

The central agency has charged Kappan, Rahman, Ahmed, and Alam with receiving money from the now-banned Popular Front of India to "incite riots".

Rahman is the national treasurer of the Campus Front of India, a student body of the PFI. Ahmed is the general secretary of the Campus Front of India's Delhi unit, while Alam is a member of the outfit as well as the PFI.

Related stories

Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan To Be Released Next Week: Official

SC Grants Bail To Journalist Siddique Kappan Who Was Arrested In Hathras

SC Seeks Response From UP Govt On Journalist Siddique Kappan’s Bail Plea

Sherif, the national general secretary of the Campus Front of India, had funded their trip to Hathras, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed.

Tags

National Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Journalist Siddique Kappan Lucknow Court Kerala Enforcement Directorate Hathras Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jennifer Lawrence Dissed For Claiming There's No Female Action Film Lead Before Her

Jennifer Lawrence Dissed For Claiming There's No Female Action Film Lead Before Her

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead