Chinese Are Showing Interest In Tibetan Buddhism Which Is A Nalanda Tradition: Dalai Lama

As Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama began his 15-day visit to Ladakh, he expressed displeasure over the prevailing crisis in Sri Lanka and refused to talk about the Chinese claim over Ladakh and the prevailing violent situation in Kashmir.

However, the Dalai Lama said he is for meaningful autonomy for Tibet within the People’s Republic of China (PRC). He expressed concern over the situation in Sri Lanka saying, “sorry as Buddhist country lot of trouble there”.

He said, “My main message, wherever I go, is that all seven billion human beings [living on Earth], are brothers and sisters and there is no point in fighting. We have to live together, whether we like it or not.”

Regarding Chinese objections to his visits to Ladakh, he said such objections are usual.

“That is usual,” said the Dalai Lama with a laugh. He added, “It’s not Chinese people but some hardliners over there who consider me separatist and reactionary and they always criticise me. But now more and more Chinese realise that the Dalai Lama is not seeking independence but meaningful autonomy and preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture within the People's Republic of China.”

The Dalai Lama further said, “Now more and more Chinese are showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism. Some of the Chinese scholars also realise that Tibetan Buddhism is Nalanda tradition and a very scientific religion. Now things are changing.”

About the Chinese claim on Ladakh, the Dalai Lama said, “I don’t know.”

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday. When asked to comment on the violence in Kashmir, the Dalai Lama said, “That is complicated. I do not know.”

He added, “My main message, wherever I go, firstly is that all seven people billion people are brothers and sisters and there is no point to fight. The fight is caused by narrow-mindedness when they start thinking [things] like ‘my nation, my ideology’.

“If you look at humanity, all seven billion are one. We have to live together whether we like it or not. Little problems are like family problems and can be solved.”

The Dalai Lama arrived in Jammu on Thursday to a warm welcome by his followers who turned up in large numbers despite heavy rains. This was his first visit outside Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh in the last two years. He is leaving for Ladakh on Friday. In Ladakh, a large number of people are waiting for Dalai Lama outside Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport to welcome him.

The Dalai Lama will be in Leh for over a month. On his arrival in Leh, he will be accorded a grand reception after which he will have a week’s rest.

For the past several years, Ladakh has witnessed huge gatherings to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Dalai Lama.

In 2017 and 2018, the Dalai Lama himself celebrated his birthday in Leh.

In 2018, there was a gathering of over 25,000 at the Shiwatsel Teaching Pavilion in Leh for the 83rd birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama.

That year in his address Dalai Lama said, “The people in Tibet mention my name on their dying breaths, so, clearly, the majority of them put their trust in me. The cause of the Tibetan people is a just and worthy cause. As well as a responsibility towards the people of the Land of Snow, I feel bound to work to preserve the culture and language of Tibet.”

The Dalai Lama addressed a huge gathering in Leh in 2017 as well. He said at the time that while the 1,50,000 Tibetans in exile are few and the majority of six million Tibetans are in Tibet, those in exile have a responsibility to keep the Nalanda tradition alive.

In 2016, the Dalai Lama was in Leh during the summers.

In 2015, the Dalai Lama was in Leh on the invitation of Spituk Monastery to attend their summer Perfection of Wisdom debates. This year, there was a huge gathering in Leh on Dalai Lama’s birthday on June 6.

This will be the Dalai Lama’s first visit to the region since 2019.