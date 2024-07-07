Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra: Several Injured After Stampede-like Situation In Odisha's Puri

Several people were injured after stampede-like situation erupted during Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Sunday. One person is said to be critical in the incident.
The incident is said to have occurred during the chariot pulling ritual.
The incident has reportedly taken place on Bara Danda, along the Grand Road of Puri, where the grand procession of devotees was underway.
Reports said one devotee was critically injured in a mishap during the chariot pulling.
Following the incident, the emergency services were pressed into the service who transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The Yatra is a major religious event in Odisha. It is attended by thousands of devotees, who gather to seek the divine blessings in Puri.