Lok Sabha Elections | Outlook speaks to Kovai Ramakrishnan

Discover the political landscape of Tamil Nadu as it gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Kovai Ramakrishnan, a prominent figure in Coimbatore’s Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, shares insights on their efforts to promote communal harmony. They’ve been actively resisting the RSS’s influence in schools and countering hate speech. However, this resistance has sparked backlash from right-wing forces. Ramakrishnan also discusses the BJP’s divisive politics, which he believes are causing rifts along communal, linguistic, and regional lines. This video delves into the complexities of these dynamics as Tamil Nadu prepares for the upcoming elections.

