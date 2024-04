National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Outlook's Vikram Raj speaks to Rahul Kaswan of INC in Churu

Churu MP Rahul Kaswan Aims to Break the barriers of underdevelopment in Northern Rajasthan As the sitting MP of Churu and a 2024 Lok Sabha candidate from INC, Rahul Kaswan has made the underdevelopment gripping Northern Rajasthan a centerpiece of his campaign. In a wide-ranging interview, Kaswan outlined his vision to tackle the region's challenges.