Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lightning Kills 17 In UP In Two Days

In Ballia, four people died in separate lightning incidents on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, Superintendent of Police (Ballia) RK Nayyar said. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

undefined
People were killed after being struck by lightning in Ballia and Fatehpur districts Chirasree Chakraborty, Kolkata Cloud Chasers

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 7:07 pm

Ten people were killed after being struck by lightning in Ballia and Fatehpur districts, pushing the death toll due to such incidents in the state to 17 in two days, police said on Wednesday.

In Ballia, four people died in separate lightning incidents on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, Superintendent of Police (Ballia) RK Nayyar said.

The deceased are Santosh (27) from Rampur Kodraha, Ram Bhawan Shah (47) from Vishunpura, Ramesh Singh (40) in Sikanderpur police station area and Babban Rajbhar (60) in Atraul Karmauta, he said. In Fatehpur, six people died in different places on Tuesday evening.

Related stories

Chhattisgarh: Three Persons Killed, Two Injured In Lightning Strike In Jashpur District

Maharashra: Farmer Killed In Lightning Strike In Gondia

Three Killed In Lightning Strikes In Maharashtra

Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector in-charge of Ghazipur police station Anand Singh Bhadauria said Priyanka (10) and Shivdutt Sharma (43) were grazing goats in the forest when lightning struck them. Dharamraj Paswan (40), who was working in the field, died in a similar incident on Wednesday morning.

Lalauli police station SHO Alok Kumar Pandey said Munna Lal Yadav (55) of Ganeshpur village died on Tuesday evening, whereas, Gorelal (42) and his wife Sunita (40) of Wahidpur village died while working in their field on Wednesday morning.

All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. On Tuesday, lightning killed seven people in Maharajganj, Sultanpur and Bhadohi.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Lightning Kills Separate Incidents Post Mortem Ballia Fatehpur Districts Grazing Goats Superintendent Of Police Pushing Death Toll
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s