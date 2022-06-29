Lightning Kills 17 In UP In Two Days

Ten people were killed after being struck by lightning in Ballia and Fatehpur districts, pushing the death toll due to such incidents in the state to 17 in two days, police said on Wednesday.

In Ballia, four people died in separate lightning incidents on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, Superintendent of Police (Ballia) RK Nayyar said.

The deceased are Santosh (27) from Rampur Kodraha, Ram Bhawan Shah (47) from Vishunpura, Ramesh Singh (40) in Sikanderpur police station area and Babban Rajbhar (60) in Atraul Karmauta, he said. In Fatehpur, six people died in different places on Tuesday evening.

Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector in-charge of Ghazipur police station Anand Singh Bhadauria said Priyanka (10) and Shivdutt Sharma (43) were grazing goats in the forest when lightning struck them. Dharamraj Paswan (40), who was working in the field, died in a similar incident on Wednesday morning.

Lalauli police station SHO Alok Kumar Pandey said Munna Lal Yadav (55) of Ganeshpur village died on Tuesday evening, whereas, Gorelal (42) and his wife Sunita (40) of Wahidpur village died while working in their field on Wednesday morning.

All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. On Tuesday, lightning killed seven people in Maharajganj, Sultanpur and Bhadohi.

