Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lightning And Severe Storm Kill 8 In Assam, Major Property Damage Reported In Last 2 Days

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) bulletin, at least 7,378 houses and other establishments have been damaged in the state during the last two days.

Lightning And Severe Storm Kill 8 In Assam, Major Property Damage Reported In Last 2 Days
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 4:35 pm

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) official bulletin on Saturday said that at least eight persons, including two minors, were killed in lightning and severe storm accompanied with heavy showers in different places of Assam.

According to them, the such summer storms and rains, also locally known as 'Bordoisila', lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday.

The ASDMA bulletin, which was updated till 8 pm on April 15, said that four persons were killed in Dibrugarh on Friday due to the massive storm.

Related stories

Orange Alert In Idukki District Amidst Heavy Rain In Kerala

Philippines: Heavy Rains Kill At Least 25 People, Nearly 200 Floods Reported Over Weekend

The deceased have been identified and included a 12 year-old. 

Three more persons lost their lives to the storm in Barpeta district on Thursday and a 15-year old boy died in lightning in Goalpara district, ASDMA said.

In addition to the human casualty, the storm uprooted scores of trees and dozens of electric poles and al least 7,378 houses and other establishments have been damaged in the past few days, said ASDMA said in the bulletin.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Assam Storm 8 People Dead Summer Storm Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Disaster Management
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Beyond The Borders: When A Hindi Novel Gets Shortlisted For Booker

Beyond The Borders: When A Hindi Novel Gets Shortlisted For Booker

Priyanka Chopra Finally Speaks Up About Her Daughter

Priyanka Chopra Finally Speaks Up About Her Daughter