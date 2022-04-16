Lightning And Severe Storm Kill 8 In Assam, Major Property Damage Reported In Last 2 Days

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) official bulletin on Saturday said that at least eight persons, including two minors, were killed in lightning and severe storm accompanied with heavy showers in different places of Assam.

According to them, the such summer storms and rains, also locally known as 'Bordoisila', lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday.

The ASDMA bulletin, which was updated till 8 pm on April 15, said that four persons were killed in Dibrugarh on Friday due to the massive storm.

The deceased have been identified and included a 12 year-old.

Three more persons lost their lives to the storm in Barpeta district on Thursday and a 15-year old boy died in lightning in Goalpara district, ASDMA said.

In addition to the human casualty, the storm uprooted scores of trees and dozens of electric poles and al least 7,378 houses and other establishments have been damaged in the past few days, said ASDMA said in the bulletin.

