Light Rainfall Or Drizzle Likely Tomorrow In Delhi

Rains had brought the mercury down in Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the normal. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 28.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

Light Rainfall Or Drizzle Likely Tomorrow In Delhi

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 10:38 pm

Mercury rose in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.9 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office forecast cloudy sky with light rain tomorrow.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 86 per cent at 5:30 PM. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday had settled at 20.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal. 

The city recorded a relative humidity of 100 per cent at 8:30 AM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 28.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

From 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, the city received 6.1 mm of rainfall. Traces of rainfall was recorded in some parts of Delhi.    

The rainfall recorded so far this month is around four times the normal rainfall of 28 mm and three times the precipitation (41.6 mm) recorded in August, which is the wettest month of monsoon.

The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday. 

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'satisfactory' (71) category around 9 AM, data from CPCB showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

-With PTI Input

