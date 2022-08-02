Light Rain Likely In Delhi

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as the weather office forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day. The city recorded a relative humidity of 84 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The MeT Office has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius respectively, according to IMD forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in "satisfactory" (64) category at 10 am, data from CPCB showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(With PTI Inputs)