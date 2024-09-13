Leading The Ideological Charge | Sitaram Yechury's Life In Pictures

During his tenure as the JNU Student Union president, Sitaram Yechury led protests against Indira Gandhi, who had held on to the post of chancellor of the university despite losing the elections in 1977 after the Emergency period.
Sitaram Yechury was a key figure in the formation of the United Front government by the Leftist and socialist parties in 1996.
During the farmers protests in 2018, Sitaram Yechury was a major presence, targeting the Central government over anti-farmer policies.
Sitaram Yechury became a CPI-M Politburo member in 1992, when the Communist movement was facing a crisis with the fall of the soviet bloc. Yechury played a major role in shaping ideological and tactical position both within and outside the party during his time in leadership.
Yechury's clear understanding that without creating a broad coalition of Left and democratic forces, the onslaught of Hindutva cannot be resisted, led him and CPI(M) to play an active role in bringing very divergent political formations on to the single platform that id the INDIA bloc.
The personal rapport that Yechury built with most political leaders helped him to iron out differences while pulling together various coalitions over the years.