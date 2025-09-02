It's unclear what Rahul Gandhi was alluding to. The recent Yatra has become a high-stakes political gambit, with the BJP claiming it is cleaning up old and incorrect voter records, and the Congress claiming it is exclusionary. Recently, the ECI decided to extend the last date for voters to appeal their exclusion in Bihar's SIR, while the Supreme Court had earlier said that it would intervene in the process if it became exclusionary. It is reported that 65 lakh voters in Bihar could not renew their registration on the voter rolls during the SIR exercise, though the reasons for each exclusion have not been made public.