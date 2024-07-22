National

Lakhimpur Kheri 2021 Case: SC Gives Bail To Ex-Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son

Lakhimpur Kheri 2021 Case: The Supreme Court gave bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the case.

Former Union Minister Ajay Mishra |
Former Union Minister Ajay Mishra | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court gave bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Monday.

The Top Court has also directed trial court to expedite hearing in the case and also fix time schedule.

Prabhat Gupta, a youth leader of the Samajwadi Party - null
Union Minister Ajay Mishra Acquitted In 23-Year-Old Murder Case

BY

"We direct the trial court to fix the schedule, keeping in view the other time-bound or urgent matters that are pending but prioritising the pending subject," the bench said.

The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri had erupted in October 2021, when farmers staged a protest against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra | - PTI
On Campaign Trail, BJP Kheri Candidate Ajay Mishra Speaks Of Viksit Bharat, Little Of 2021 Violence

BY PTI

Eight people including four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle. Later, a driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shoaib Bashir Takes Five As England Demolish West Indies On Day 4 To Seal Series - In Pics
  2. Fitness A Decisive Factor In Assigning Yadav Captaincy Over Pandya, Says Agarkar
  3. Gautam Gambhir 'Really Happy With BCCI' Ahead Of India Tour Of Sri Lanka
  4. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Highlights: 'There's Still A Lot Of Cricket Left In Virat And Rohit' - Gambhir
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gambhir Says How Long Virat, Rohit Play 'Up To Them'
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  2. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  3. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  4. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
  5. Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  2. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  3. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  4. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  5. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS; Petitioners In NEET Case Tell SC NTA Admitted Paper Leak
  2. Disability Activists Criticise Amitabh Kant, IAS Officer's Comments On Misuse And Review Of Quota In UPSC Exams
  3. Lakhimpur Kheri 2021 Case: SC Gives Bail To Ex-Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son
  4. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Chandrachud Observes Paper Leak Happened Before May 4
  5. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties,
Entertainment News
  1. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  2. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
  3. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
  4. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
US News
  1. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  2. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  3. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  5. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
World News
  1. Israel's Latest Airstrikes In Gaza Kill At Least 15 Including Children
  2. 'Crooked Joe Wasn't Fit': Trump As Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race; Obama Calls Him 'Patriot Of Greatest Order'
  3. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  5. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
Latest Stories
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Athletes Gearing Up In Paris; Gambhir Says Relation With Virat 'Not For TRP'
  2. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS; Petitioners In NEET Case Tell SC NTA Admitted Paper Leak
  3. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  4. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Pilgrimage Begins, SC To Hear Plea Against UP, U'khand Govts' Eateries Order
  5. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today
  6. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Highlights: 'There's Still A Lot Of Cricket Left In Virat And Rohit' - Gambhir
  8. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single