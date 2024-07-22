Lakhimpur Kheri 2021 Case: SC Gives Bail To Ex-Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son

The Supreme Court gave bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Monday.
The Top Court has also directed trial court to expedite hearing in the case and also fix time schedule.
"We direct the trial court to fix the schedule, keeping in view the other time-bound or urgent matters that are pending but prioritising the pending subject," the bench said.
The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri had erupted in October 2021, when farmers staged a protest against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.
Eight people including four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle. Later, a driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage.