Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Ladakh Records 16 New Covid Cases

Sixteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, pushing the infection count to 28,915 in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday.

COVID-19 test in Leh Photo: PTI

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 1:56 pm

All the fresh cases are from Leh, they said.

All the fresh cases are from Leh, they said.

On the bright side, 21 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the infection, the officials said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 93 in Ladakh - 79 from Leh and 14 from Kargil. A total of 338 samples were tested in Ladakh and the reports of 241 of them in Leh and 80 in Kargil came out negative.

All the people were discharged from the hospital in Leh. With this, the total number of recoveries stands a 28,585, they said.

(Inputs from PTI)

