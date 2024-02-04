Massive rallies were held in Ladakh Union Territory amid freezing temperatures over statehood and inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule despite the Centre announcing second round of talks.

The videos showed the hundreds of people holding banners on the streets amidst complete shutdown in Ladakh on Saturday. The protest call had been issued earlier, while the Centre on Friday announced a second round of meeting of high-powered committee set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to address the demands of the people of the region.