Ladakh: Chorus Grows For Statehood, Sixth Schedule As Region Sees Complete Shutdown

Earlier, the Centre announced a second round of meeting of high-powered committee set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to address the demands of the people of Ladakh.

February 4, 2024

The view of Ladakh. AP

Massive rallies were held in Ladakh Union Territory amid freezing temperatures over statehood and inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule despite the Centre announcing second round of talks.

The videos showed the hundreds of people holding banners on the streets amidst complete shutdown in Ladakh on Saturday. The protest call had been issued earlier, while the Centre on Friday announced a second round of meeting of high-powered committee set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to address the demands of the people of the region.

Ladakh was made UT after abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019 and subsequent bifurcation of the state into two UT’s of J&K and Ladakh.

Who is spearheading agitation in Ladakh?

The two socio-political organizations—Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are spearheading the agitation in Ladakh.

What are the demands?

The people of Ladakh are demanding statehood for Ladakh, safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, reservation of jobs for the youth of Ladakh, and the creation of separate Parliamentary constituencies for the two parts of the region — Leh and Kargil.

The people of Ladakh are also seeking protections for the UT previously enshrined under Article 370 and 35A.

