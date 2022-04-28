Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Koregaon-Bhima Probe Panel Asks Sharad Pawar To Appear Before It On May 5 And 6

The NCP chief has been asked to appear before the inquiry commission on May 5 and 6, Satpute added.

Koregaon-Bhima Probe Panel Asks Sharad Pawar To Appear Before It On May 5 And 6
NCP President Sharad Pawar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 9:45 am

The Koregaon-Bhima Inquiry Commission has directed NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to appear before it on May 5 and 6 to record his statement in connection with the January 2018 violence at a war memorial in Pune district of Maharashtra.

The panel had earlier summoned Pawar in 2020, but he could not appear before it due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, another summons was issued to Pawar for appearing before the commission on February 23 and 24 this year, but the senior politician had sought a fresh date, saying he wanted to file an additional affidavit before recording his testimony.

Related stories

Amit Shah Failed To Protect Delhi From Communal Violence: Sharad Pawar

The affidavit was recently submitted. Following this, the commission on Wednesday issued another summons to Pawar, said the panel's advocate, Ashish Satpute. The NCP chief has been asked to appear before the inquiry commission on May 5 and 6, Satpute added.

Pawar had previously also filed an affidavit before the commission on October 8, 2018. In February 2020, social group Vivek Vichar Manch member Sagar Shinde filed an application before the commission, seeking the summoning of Pawar in view of certain statements made by him in the media about the 2018 caste violence.

The two-member probe commission comprises the Calcutta High Court's retired Chief Justice J N Patel and former Maharashtra chief secretary Sumit Mullick. According to the Pune police, violence had broken out on January 1, 2018 between caste groups near the war memorial in Pune district during the bicentennial anniversary of the 1818 battle of Koregaon-Bhima.

One person had died and several others, including 10 police personnel, were injured in the incident. The Pune police had alleged that “provocative” speeches at the 'Elgar Parishad conclave', held on December 31, 2017, in Pune, triggered the violence near Koregaon-Bhima. The police claimed the Elgar Parishad conclave organisers had links with Maoists.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Affidavit War Memorial Violence Commission Summons Bicentennial Anniversary Provocative Speeches Caste Elgar Parishad Conclave 1818 Battle Of Koregaon-Bhima.
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs