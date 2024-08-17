Kolkata Rape And Murder LIVE: IMA’s Strike Begins; NCW Says No Security Guards Were Present During Incident

RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Doctors At UCMS, GTBH In Delhi To Continue Their Strike
Resident Doctors' Association UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences) and GTBH (Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital) will continue their strike on Saturday. They will have hold a general body meeting at 9.30 am.
As part of the strike, OPD (Outpatient Department), elective services, laboratory and lab services will be shut down.
Doctors' Protest LIVE Updates: Doctors Hold Protest In Gujarat
Resident doctors at Rajkot Civil Hospital in Gujarat held protest against the rape and murder incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.
Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Doctors Protest In Tamil Nadu
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors held candlelight vigil in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu last night.
Kolkata Rape And Murder Case Updates LIVE: Doctors Protest In Assam | Watch
Doctors held a protest rally in Assam's Sivasagar yesterday.
Kolkata News LIVE: NCW Says No Security Guards Were Present At Time Of Incident
The National Commission for Women(NCW) in its reports has said there were no security guards present when the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata took place.
Kolkata Rape Case News LIVE: IMA’s 24-Hour Strike Begins
The Indian Medical Association's (IMA’s) 24-hour nationwide strike began on Saturday. IMA announced withdrawal of non-emergency medical services starting at 6am on August 17 to protest the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a Kolkata hospital.