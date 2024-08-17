Kolkata Rape And Murder LIVE: IMA’s Strike Begins; NCW Says No Security Guards Were Present During Incident

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case | PTI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours starting at 6 am Saturday(August 17) to protest the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The medical association—IMA is also demanding timely investigation against those involved in the hospital vandalism on the night of August 15.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Aug 2024, 09:16:54 am IST RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Doctors At UCMS, GTBH In Delhi To Continue Their Strike Resident Doctors' Association UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences) and GTBH (Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital) will continue their strike on Saturday. They will have hold a general body meeting at 9.30 am. As part of the strike, OPD (Outpatient Department), elective services, laboratory and lab services will be shut down. Delhi | RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case | Resident Doctors' Association UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences) and GTBH (Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital) will continue their strike today. They will have a General body meeting at 9.30 am.



17 Aug 2024, 09:12:13 am IST Doctors' Protest LIVE Updates: Doctors Hold Protest In Gujarat Resident doctors at Rajkot Civil Hospital in Gujarat held protest against the rape and murder incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. #WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Resident doctors at Rajkot Civil Hospital hold protest against the rape and murder incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital pic.twitter.com/iblKq4A3jc — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

17 Aug 2024, 09:09:54 am IST Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Doctors Protest In Tamil Nadu Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors held candlelight vigil in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu last night. VIDEO | Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors held candlelight vigil in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu last night.



17 Aug 2024, 09:06:59 am IST Kolkata Rape And Murder Case Updates LIVE: Doctors Protest In Assam | Watch Doctors held a protest rally in Assam's Sivasagar yesterday. VIDEO | Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors held a protest rally in Assam's Sivasagar yesterday.#KolkataDoctorDeath



17 Aug 2024, 09:01:43 am IST Kolkata News LIVE: NCW Says No Security Guards Were Present At Time Of Incident The National Commission for Women(NCW) in its reports has said there were no security guards present when the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata took place.