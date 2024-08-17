National

Kolkata Rape And Murder LIVE: IMA’s Strike Begins; NCW Says No Security Guards Were Present During Incident

Kolkata Rape And Murder Updates LIVE: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours starting at 6 am Saturday(August 17) to protest the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

O
Outlook Web Desk
17 August 2024
17 August 2024
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case | PTI
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours starting at 6 am Saturday(August 17) to protest the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The medical association—IMA is also demanding timely investigation against those involved in the hospital vandalism on the night of August 15.
LIVE UPDATES

RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Doctors At UCMS, GTBH In Delhi To Continue Their Strike

Resident Doctors' Association UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences) and GTBH (Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital) will continue their strike on Saturday. They will have hold a general body meeting at 9.30 am.

As part of the strike, OPD (Outpatient Department), elective services, laboratory and lab services will be shut down.

Doctors' Protest LIVE Updates: Doctors Hold Protest In Gujarat

Resident doctors at Rajkot Civil Hospital in Gujarat held protest against the rape and murder incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Doctors Protest In Tamil Nadu

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors held candlelight vigil in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu last night.

Kolkata Rape And Murder Case Updates LIVE: Doctors Protest In Assam | Watch

Doctors held a protest rally in Assam's Sivasagar yesterday.

Kolkata News LIVE: NCW Says No Security Guards Were Present At Time Of Incident

 The National Commission for Women(NCW) in its reports has said  there were no security guards present when the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata took place.

Kolkata Rape Case News LIVE: IMA’s 24-Hour Strike Begins

The Indian Medical Association's (IMA’s) 24-hour nationwide strike began on Saturday. IMA announced withdrawal of non-emergency medical services starting at 6am on August 17 to protest the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  2. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  3. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
  4. Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1
  5. Sri Lankan Cricketer Niroshan Dickwella Faces Suspension For Anti-Doping Breach
Football News
  1. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  2. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
  3. Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee The Hero On Red Devils Debut
  4. Pressure – What Pressure? Manchester United New Boy Joshua Zirkzee Shrugs Off Debut Nerves
  5. Thomas Muller Having Fun As Vincent Kompany Hails Bayern Munich's Strong Start
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape And Murder LIVE: IMA’s Strike Begins; NCW Says No Security Guards Were Present During Incident
  2. Mumbai: Woman Saved From Falling Off Atal Setu By Alert Driver, Cops | VIDEO
  3. In The Himalayas, Mindless Development Builds A Grim Future
  4. Images From The Chilling Future To Which We Are Headed
  5. Can India Have A Pollution-Free Future?
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  2. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  3. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  4. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  2. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  3. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  4. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  5. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
World News
  1. Ukrainian Officials Urge Civilians To Evacuate Eastern City Of Pokrovsk As Russian Troops Close In
  2. 16 Killed, 20 Abducted In Congo Village In Attacks BY IS-Linked Rebels
  3. Middle East: US Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Gaza Ceasefire Deal; Israel Expects Allies' Support On Iran Retaliation
  4. In Photos: Kin Of Israeli Hostages Hold Protests In Tel Aviv
  5. Pakistan: Confusion Over Mpox Cases As Federal Govt Confirms Only 1 Patient
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry