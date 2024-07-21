Kerala’s Battle With A Deadly Virus- The Cases Of Nipah Deaths In Kerala

Three of the family members began showing the same symptoms and were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Medical College in Kozhikkode. The Health Mission, under the leadership of then Health Minister K. K. Shailaja, swiftly sprang into action. A team was formed to trace contacts and identify all those who had come in close contact with Salih. Soon, the doctors discovered that Salih was not patient zero; it was his brother, Mohammed Sabith, who had passed away 20 days earlier. Their father, Moosa, and paternal aunt, Mariyumma, also succumbed to the deadly virus. The death of Lini Puthussery, the nurse at EMS Memorial Hospital in Perambra, Kozhikode, where Sabith was admitted, became a tearful chapter in Kerala's medical history. Among those who died from the virus was 45-year-old Janaki Amma, who was a bystander for a patient in the same ward as Sabith. Out of motherly affection, she nursed Sabith and became infected herself. A total of 18 cases were confirmed, with 16 resulting in death.