Kerala to Crack Down on Private Mills Delaying Paddy Procurement Process

P PTI Published at: 22 June 2026 11:51 am

Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob on Monday said that the government would conduct inspections against private rice mills that fail to complete paddy procurement-related procedures within the stipulated time and will examine the feasibility of bringing mills under a centralised framework led by Supplyco

P PTI Published at: 22 June 2026 11:51 am

Kerala to Crack Down on Private Mills Delaying Paddy Procurement Process