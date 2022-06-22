Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala Reports Increase In COVID-19 Infections With 4,224 Fresh Cases

The state also recorded 20 deaths due to COVID-19 that took the total casualties in Kerala, till then, to 69,917, according to data provided on the Government of Kerala dashboard.

Kerala Reports Increase In COVID-19 Infections With 4,224 Fresh Cases
In the last 24 hours, 7,240 new coronavirus cases have been reported in India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 12:10 pm

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kerala with the state on Tuesday reporting 4,224 fresh infections which took the total caseload till June 21 to 66,08,717.  The last time the state recorded over 4,000 fresh infections in a day was in February. On June 21, the state also recorded 20 deaths due to COVID-19 that took the total casualties in Kerala, till then, to 69,917, according to data provided on the Government of Kerala dashboard.

The number of active cases in the state have also increased to 24,333 till June 21. The number of recoveries from the disease on Tuesday was 2,464, according to the dashboard data. Kerala on Monday had recorded 2,609 fresh COVID-19 infections, a slight dip from the over 3,000 cases it was reporting last week. From June 14 to 18, the state had been reporting more than 3,000 cases daily.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: Active Cases Increase By Over 2,300 In 24 Hours As India Adds 12,249 Fresh Infections

Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India Cross 196.44 Crore

53 New Covid-19 Cases In Odisha


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Thiruvananthapuram COVID-19 Coronavirus Active Covid Cases Kerala COVID Restrictions Covid-19 Infections COVID-19 Vaccine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future