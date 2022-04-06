Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Kerala reports 361 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 361 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 65,34,757 and the toll to 68,228.

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 7:13 pm

Of the 32 deaths, three occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents, and 29 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.


There are 2,467 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said, and added that the state had tested 18,040 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 369 people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday. Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases among the districts, with 117, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 56 and Kozhikode with 33. 

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Kerala Government Kerala Covid Cases Supreme Court Indian Health Department COVID Testing India Covid Post-Pandemic Kerala
