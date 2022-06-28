Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala Police Orders All District SPs To Ensure Wearing Of Masks In Public Places

In an order dated June 22, circulated to all district police chiefs for urgent implementation and remarks, the police department has referred to an April 27 directive of the state Disaster Management Authority making it compulsory to wear masks in public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport.

Kerala Police Orders All District SPs To Ensure Wearing Of Masks In Public Places
Kerala Police Orders All District SPs To Ensure Wearing Of Masks In Public Places

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 12:18 pm

The Kerala Police has ordered all its district police chiefs to ensure implementation of a state government direction to make wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings and while using transportation. In an order dated June 22, circulated to all district police chiefs "for urgent implementation and remarks", the police department has referred to an April 27 directive of the state Disaster Management Authority making it compulsory to wear masks in "public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport" which is still in force.

The April 27 order also states that violation of the direction would be punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act. The police department order comes in the wake of a gradual increase in the daily COVID-19 infection numbers and active cases in the state. In the last week, the state reported close to and more than 3,000 cases daily and on Monday it had recorded 2,993 fresh infections, according to data on the Government of Kerala dashboard.

Related stories

Jammu and Kashmir: Follow Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Arrest Surge In Covid 19 Cases, Says Health Expert

Oscars 2022: Amid Covid 19 Protocols, Celebrities Cautious As Award Night Approaches

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Virtual Session Following Cold Like Symptoms From COVID 19

Till June 27, the active cases in the state were recorded at 27,218 and the test positivity rate (TPR) on Monday was found to be 18.33 per cent, the data indicated. The TPR average for the last seven days was 17.52 per cent, according to the data. 


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Kerala Police Covid 19 Virus COVID-19 Vaccine State Government Transportation Face Mask District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Test Positivity Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In

RBI Tightens Noose On Prepaid Payment Instruments; Payment Council Asks Govt To Step In