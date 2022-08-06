Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala Government Mulls Disaster Management Literacy Drive

The drive would be conducted coordinating the Revenue and the Disaster Management Departments under the aegis of the local self government institutions in the state, he said. Through the drive, the impact of the natural calamities can be reduced by making people aware on how to respond during an emergency situation and manage such disasters, he said.

undefined
With incessant rains and frequent flood situations posing a threat to the state, the Kerala government is mulling to launch a disaster management literacy drive among people SEEDS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 8:27 am

With incessant rains and frequent flood situations posing a threat to the state, the Kerala government is mulling to launch a disaster management literacy drive among people. State Revenue Minister K Rajan said the objective of the drive is to make the people of the state aware and knowledgeable about the disaster management initiatives.

The drive would be conducted coordinating the Revenue and the Disaster Management Departments under the aegis of the local self government institutions in the state, he said. Through the drive, the impact of the natural calamities can be reduced by making people aware on how to respond during an emergency situation and manage such disasters, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a symposium here on the topic disaster management and local self governments. Rajan said the southern state could already make effective interventions in the disaster management activities by making general public a part of it through LSGD institutions. He also stressed that the local bodies have a crucial role to play in various disaster management activities.

Related stories

Cyclone Asani: Andaman MP Urges Lt Guv To Put Disaster Management Machinery On High Alert

PM Modi, Abe Discuss Global Economy, Disaster Management At G20 Summit

Avalanche Warning Issued In J&K, Disaster Management Authority Asks People Not To Venture Out

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Kerala Government Mulls Disaster Management Literacy Drive Natural Calamities Local Self Government Emergency Situation Symposium State Revenue Minister
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens